Claws Open Week with 5-1 Win Over Rome

June 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Rixon Wingrove had four hits and the BlueClaws used a 3-run fifth inning to top Rome 5-1 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in the first game of their six game series.

Jersey Shore (34-29) has now won five of their last seven games. Rome falls to 29-35 on the season.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the third. Gabriel Rincones scored from first base on a bunt single by Rixon Wingrove that featured a throwing error from pitcher Cedric De Grandpre. Nick Ward followed with an RBI single to give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

After Rome got a run in the top of the fifth, Jersey Shore responded in the bottom of the inning. Ward's SAC fly made it 3-0. Erick Brito added an RBI single and Leandro Pineda's RBI double made it 5-1.

Rome loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth inning, but Malik Binns came in and got of the jam to keep the lead at 5-1. Jordi Martinez, Wesley Moore, and Orion Kerkering each threw a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Sam Jacobsak started and got the first five outs. Tristan Garnett (3-2) got the last out of the second and threw a 1-2-3 third inning to earn the win.

Wingrove's four hit game was his second of the week. Gabriel Rincones, Jr., Marcus Lee Sang, Erick Brito, and Wilfredo Flores all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Matt Osterberg starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.