Claws Cove Closed for Construction - Shop Online 24 Hours a Day

October 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Claws Cove at ShoreTown Ballpark is presently closed for construction and not accepting any in-person shoppers. Fans can of course shop the Claws Cove online 24 hours a day at BlueClaws.com/Shop.

With any questions, or to place an order over the phone, please reach out to Jamie Wagner at 732-901-7000 ext 177.

Helpful Claws Cove Links

- Marvel Merchandise

- On-Field Fitted Caps

- All BlueClaws Hats

- Medusas de Jersey Shore Merchandise

- Novelty Items & Collectibles

- Replica Jerseys

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 10, 2023

Claws Cove Closed for Construction - Shop Online 24 Hours a Day - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.