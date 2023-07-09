Claws Blanked 2-0 on Sunday to Hudson Valley in ShoreTown

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Drew Thorpe threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven as Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. The Renegades took five of six in the series from the BlueClaws, who head into the All-Star break at 6-9 in the second half.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the first inning on an RBI double from Agustin Ramirez, scoring Ben Cowles with the game's first run. Jersey Shore starter Matt Osterberg came out after three innings, allowing the one run while striking out five.

Malik Binns, Wesley Moore, Mitch Neunborn, and Jordi Martinez all threw 1-2-3 innings for the BlueClaws to keep the game at 1-0 heading into the eighth inning.

However, Anthony Garcia greeted Carlos Betancourt with an opposite-field home run to left to put the Renegades up 2-0.

Meanwhile, the BlueClaws could only muster three hits and three walks against Thorpe (8-1), who has thrown 14 scoreless innings against the BlueClaws this season.

Osterberg (5-5) took the loss, allowing one run in three innings. Jack Neely and Luis Velasquez threw scoreless innings with Velasquez earning his first save for Hudson Valley.

Marcus Lee Sang, Gabriel Rincones Jr., and Hao-Yu Lee had hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams will now be off for the next four days as part of the All-Star break. Jersey Shore resumes their season on Friday night in Rome, Georgia against the Braves.

