Clarke Re-Signs with Huntsville
September 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Kyle Clarke has signed for the 2022-23 season.
Clarke, 25, is a left-handed forward from Mississauga, ON. Making his professional debut with the Havoc last season, Clarke ended up skating in 31 games earning 18 points. Throughout the season Clarke established himself as a hard-working forward making appearances on the powerplay and penalty kill.
Clarke is the eighth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season.
