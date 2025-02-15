Clarke Petterson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Philadelphia Wings

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







SO CASUAL!

#SCtop10, pick up your phone - you gotta get a load of Clarke Petterson!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.