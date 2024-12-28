Clarke Petterson vs. ALB Hero HL

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







CP24 leads Halifax Thunderbirds with 3 goals, 4 assists & a team-high 12 loose balls in a HUGE 13-9 W over Albany on Saturday night.

