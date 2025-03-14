Clarke Petterson Hero HL vs. SSK

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







3 goals 6 assists 10 shots on goal

Clarke Petterson leads all scorers in Halifax's 17-9 win over Saskatchewan.

