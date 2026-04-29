Clark Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal: Sioux Falls Stampede 2, Lincoln Stars 0
Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Saints Fall Short in Eastern Conference Semifinals - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Lumberjacks Chop Down Saints 6-1. Advance to Eastern Conference Finals - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Herd Dominate in Shutout Win over Lincoln, Punch Ticket to Western Conference Finals - Sioux Falls Stampede
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