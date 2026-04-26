Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal: Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Dubuque Fighting Saints 2
Published on April 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Stars Move to Game Five against Stampede - Lincoln Stars
- Saints Fall in Game 4, Setting up Decisive Game 5 - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Fighting Five: Saints Take on Lumberjacks in Game 4 - Dubuque Fighting Saints
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