Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 6, Youngstown Phantoms 2

April 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored three power-play goals to defeat the Youngstown Phantoms and take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five conference semifinal.

