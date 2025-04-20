Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 6, Youngstown Phantoms 2
April 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks
The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored three power-play goals to defeat the Youngstown Phantoms and take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-five conference semifinal.
