Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Lincoln Stars 3, Sioux City Musketeers 2

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars YouTube Video







The Lincoln Stars carried a one-goal deficit into the second intermission but emerged victorious with a pair of back-to-back goals in Game 1 of a best-of-five series at the Ice Box.

