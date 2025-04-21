Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Lincoln Stars 2, Sioux City Musketeers 0

April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars YouTube Video







The Lincoln Stars swept the Sioux City Musketeers to advance to the Western Conference final in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.