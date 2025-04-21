Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Lincoln Stars 2, Sioux City Musketeers 0
April 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video
The Lincoln Stars swept the Sioux City Musketeers to advance to the Western Conference final in the Clark Cup Playoffs.
Check out the Lincoln Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2025
- Ride the Musketeers Playoff Fan Bus to Lincoln on Saturday - Sioux City Musketeers
- Stampede Undone by Penalties in 6-2 Defeat - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Benák, Lee and Lawrence Named USHL Rookie of the Year Finalists - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 3 on Monday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Special Teams Play Dooms Phantoms in 6-2 Game 2 Loss - Youngstown Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.