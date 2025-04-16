Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Sioux City Musketeers 7, Fargo Force 0
April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers YouTube Video
The Musketeers came ready to play tonight as they lead their series 1-0 to the Fargo Force. Watch both Drake Murray and Liam Hupka score two goals. #USHL
