Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 1
April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video
The Muskegon Lumberjacks score four goals in the first period to with the third game of a best-of-three, first-round series in the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.
