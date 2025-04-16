Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 1

April 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video







The Muskegon Lumberjacks score four goals in the first period to with the third game of a best-of-three, first-round series in the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.