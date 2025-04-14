Clark Cup Playoffs 1st Round: Muskegon 2, Cedar Rapids 1

April 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks YouTube Video







Jack Galanek and Vaclav Nestrasil help Muskegon top Cedar Rapids in the opening game of a best-of-three first round series in the Clark Cup playoffs.

