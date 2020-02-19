Clanin Returns to Cleburne for 2020

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Wednesday the re-signing of outfielder Hunter Clanin.

Clanin played in 69 games with the Railroaders in 2019, slashing .227/.286/.421. The 24-year old produced a breakout season in the power department, slugging 12 home runs and 21 total extra-base hits after producing 4 and 17, respectively, in those categories the year prior. Clanin also provided two of the most memorable moments of the 2020 season, blasting a walk-off three-run home run against Fargo-Moorhead on May 28 and a ninth inning, go-ahead two-run long ball against Sioux Falls on June 6. His best stretch of the season came at the end of July through the first week of August, as Clanin smacked four home runs in the span of eight games.

Possessing one of the strongest outfield arms in the American Association, Clanin also racked up five outfield assists despite playing only 50 games in the field.

Clanin impressed as a true rookie in 2018, hitting a combined .260 with 11 doubles, two triples, and four home runs in 61 games. The native of Galloway, Ohio was originally signed by the Wichita Wingnuts on June 11 out of Pittsburg State University, but was dealt to the Railroaders on August 1 in exchange for infielder Chase Simpson. After the trade, Clanin's numbers improved across the board, as the outfielder raised his batting average more than 40 points and matched his prior output in runs, triples, home runs, and steals over the course of 11 fewer games. Clanin's 2018 season was perhaps most notable for a record-breaking day on August 14 vs. the Texas AirHogs. Clanin finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and home run, driving home a franchise-record seven runs in the process.

Prior to joining the Wingnuts in June, Clanin wrapped up an excellent collegiate career at Pittsburg State, where he hit .347 in two seasons as a Gorilla. Over the course of those two campaigns, he combined to drill 31 doubles, six triples, and 13 home runs, helping Pitt State to an NCAA regional appearance as a senior. The 6'4, 215-pounder originally began his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, seeing action in 63 games over two seasons and logging 20 hits, including five doubles. A versatile defender, Clanin spent time at catcher in addition to his time in the outfield.

In addition to signing Clanin, the Railroaders have released right-handed pitcher D.J. Sharabi. Sharabi went 0-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 30 relief appearances for the Railroaders in 2019.

The signing of Clanin gives the Railroaders 13 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

