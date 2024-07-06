Claire Emslie's Got the Movesss #nwsl
July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Kansas City Current Suffer First Defeat of 2024 Campaign in 2-1 Loss Against Orlando - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Earn Second-Straight Shutout - Chicago Red Stars
- Utah Royals FC Head to Washington to Take on Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Close Road Trip with Loss to Chicago Red Stars - Houston Dash
- Racing Louisville Hits the Road for Away Tilt at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview against East Coast Rival NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club to Host Home Match at BMO Stadium against East Coast Rival NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Falls to Orlando Pride at Home
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview
- Angel City Football Club Unable to Tally Points in Tight Battle with NorCal Rival Bay FC