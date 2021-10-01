CJBQ Returns as Belleville Sens Official Broadcast Partner

BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that 800 AM CJBQ will return as the team's official broadcast partner for the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.

"Quinte's Home for Hometown Sports" will once again broadcast all 72 regular season Belleville Senators games, plus two preseason games and all playoffs, with Quinte Broadcasting Sports Director Jack Miller returning as the team's play-by-play voice.

"It's been a long time since March 11, 2021, and I can't wait to get back in the booth," said Miller. "Belleville is going to have another young, exciting team. It's going to be fun broadcasting B-Sens games again this season".

"QBC is very pleased to continue our partnership with the Belleville Senators," said Quinte Broadcasting President Bill Morton. We're very excited to have games back in Belleville and with fans in the seats".

Miller will be joined again by Colour Analyst David Foot, who has transitioned away from Quinte Broadcasting into a day-to-day role with the hockey club but will still provide commentary for all home games and select road broadcasts throughout the season.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with CJBQ and Quinte Broadcasting," said Senators Manager, Marketing Breanne Matthews. "CJBQ has deep roots and history within the Quinte community, and we know our fans appreciate that experience in sharing the stories of our team and its players".

The Belleville Senators 2021-22 broadcast schedule begins on with a preseason contest on Friday October 8, 2021, vs the Laval Rocket. The Senators regular season begins on Friday October 15, 2021, in Laval.

Belleville Senators games can be heard via the CJBQ's on-air frequency (800 AM in the Quinte Region) and online anywhere in the world through www.cjbq.com and the CJBQ App, or via AHL TV.

