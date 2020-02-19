CJ Stubbs Returned from ECHL Norfolk

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward CJ Stubbs has been returned from his loan to the Norfolk Admirals. Additionally, forward Mac Jansen has been placed on injured reserve.

Stubbs arrives back in Roanoke after appearing in four games for the Admirals and scoring two goals, both of which came in his ECHL debut on February 8. Over 31 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs he has nine goals, 14 assists and a +2 plus/minus rating. The Pleasant Grove, Utah native is in his first professional season out of Morrisville State College.

Jansen heads to IR having already missed Roanoke's last five games. He last skated in a 3-1 loss to Pensacola on February 1. Over 27 games played for the Dawgs this season, Jansen has six goals and six assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs play the first of three games against the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday night. It's a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light, and there will be select two dollar beers for the entire game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

