CJ Stubbs Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #23 CJ Stubbs!

Stubbs picked up assists on each of Roanoke's two goals in a 3-2 overtime loss at Pensacola on Friday night, then tallied the game's opening score on Saturday night with a shorthanded goal in the first period of a 3-2 regulation loss to the Ice Flyers. The six-foot-three winger extended his franchise-record point streak to 12 games, and has recorded five goals and 16 assists in 24 games for the Dawgs this season!

