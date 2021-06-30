CJ Abrams Selected to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures GameÃÂ

SAN ANTONIO - Major League Baseball announced today that CJ Abrams was selected to participate in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. He will be a member of the National League roster along with fellow Padres' prospect Luis Campusano.

The exhibition game will take place on Sunday, July 11th at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. It will be a seven-inning contest scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. central time. The game will be televised on MLB Network with a simulcast on MLB.com.

The 20-year-old Abrams is currently the 2nd ranked Padres prospect and 8th ranked in Major League baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

As of June 30th, Abrams is batting .297 (47-for-158) with a .365 on-base percentage and .424 slugging percentage. He has hit two home runs, 14 doubles, driven in 23 runs, and stole 13 bases in his first year in Double-A.

Abrams currently leads the Double-A Central with 14 doubles. He is currently tied for fourth in the league with 13 stolen bases. Amongst qualified players on the Missions, he leads the team with a .297 batting average and is tied for the lead with 47 hits.

He joins former Missions players like Devin Williams (2019), Fernando Tatis, Jr. (2018), and Josh Naylor (2017) as recent participants in the All-Star Futures Games.

This will be the 22nd SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The format changed to American League vs. National League for the 2019 game. Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players on each team. Each organization is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible for selection.

