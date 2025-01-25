Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights
January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Spurs Secure Fourth Straight Win Over Clippers, 107-90 - Austin Spurs
- Herd Stopped by the Go-Go - Wisconsin Herd
- Vipers Bounce Back At Home Against The Capitanes - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Bounces Back Over Hustle 124-111 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Mad Ants Top Squadron on Hbcu Night - Birmingham Squadron
- Strong Defense and Clutch Baskets Leads to Mad Ants Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Knox and Rowe Combine for 68 Points in 132-127 Warriors Loss against Salt Lake City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Surge in San Diego, Conquering the Clippers 92-87 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Legacy Fighting Alliance Event on May 9, 2025 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Charge Come Back to Down Delaware - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Shine in Santa Cruz - Salt Lake City Stars
- Bronny James Drops Career-High 31 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22