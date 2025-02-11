Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights
February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Win over Skyforce - Rip City Remix
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Win over Skyforce - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22