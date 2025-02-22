Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights
February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 51 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2024-25 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube Channel is the best place to see the future now. Today's G League is Tomorrow's NBA.
The NBA G League consists of 31 teams, 30 of which are singly affiliated with an NBA franchise: Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs), Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans), Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers), College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks), Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers), Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets), Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets), Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers), Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves), Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets), Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies), Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons), Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder), Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic), Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors), Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets), Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers), Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz), San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers), Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors), Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat), South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers), Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings), Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks), Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns), Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks), Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls), and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). The league is rounded out by an independent team in the Mexico City Capitanes.
Visit us on the web: http://www.NBAGLeague.com Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nbagleague Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nbagleague? Follow us on X: http://www.twitter.com/nbagleague Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nbagleague
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Legends Struggle Late in Loss to Rip City Remix - Texas Legends
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City - Windy City Bulls
- Herd Stopped by the Cruise - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Sweeps Mexico City in a Total Defensive Effort - Greensboro Swarm
- Jenkins Earns Career High; Cruise Extend Win Streak to Six - Motor City Cruise
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City - Windy City Bulls
- Gold Fall Short Against The Blue Coats 99-119 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Brooks Leads Squadron to Win at Cleveland - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Fall at Home - Cleveland Charge
- College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside - College Park Skyhawks
- Stockton Kings Acquire Jalen Thomas in Trade - Stockton Kings
- Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Santa Cruz Warriors Blow by the Blue, Powering Past Oklahoma City, 113-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Shine In Victory Over San Diego, 136-127 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22