City of Franklin and City of Oconomowoc Mayor Make Bet on Milkmen, Dockhounds Opening Series

Franklin, Wisconsin - City of Franklin Mayor Steve Olson and City of Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus have a friendly wager on this weekend's Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Lake Country DockHounds series at Franklin Field.

"We were originally going to wager a lifetime supply of lip balm for Dorothy's Ruby Slippers but Mayor Magnus wouldn't have it," said City of Franklin Mayor Steve Olson.

Carmex is the City of Franklin's biggest export while the City of Oconomowoc is known for having one of the very first preview showings of the Wizard of Oz movie in August 1939.

"Instead, we've agreed on the dunk tank challenge," said Oconomowoc Mayor Magnus. "If the Milkmen win the weekend series, which they're not, I'll get in some team gear and get in the dunk tank the next time the two teams play at Franklin Field. If the DockHounds win, Mayor Olson will rep Lake Country and get dunked."

The wager clearly includes bragging rights, but it also includes an evening out to experience each city's unique identity.

"I'm excited to show Mayor Magnus why the City of Franklin is a great place to live, work and play," added Mayor Olson. "I'm also confident that I won't be getting in the dunk tank anytime soon!"

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball open the regular season Friday night, 6:35pm at Franklin Field against the newest AA team, the Lake Country DockHounds. First pitch crosses the plate at 6:35pm.

Tickets are available at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com and at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

