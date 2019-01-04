Cito Gaston Headlines 2019 Scotiabank Hot Stove Luncheon

January 4, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club is proud to announce that legendary manager Cito Gaston will headline the 9th Annual Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Hot Stove Luncheon set for Friday, January 25th, 2019 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from 12:00pm through 2:00pm. Gaston will be joined by Toronto Blue Jays President Emeritus Paul Beeston and current Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins.

Gaston's journey through professional baseball is littered with unforgettable moments both as a player and manager. From rooming with the legendary Hank Aaron to his first All-Star nod with the Padres right through to his becoming the first afro-American man to manage a Major League Baseball team to a World Series Championship winning back-to-back titles with the Toronto Blue Jays - "Cito" is undisputedly one of the most fascinating personalities in Canadian sports history.

Joining Gaston on Friday, January 25th at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is legendary sports executive Paul Beeston who is synonymous with the Toronto Blue Jays dating back to his hire in 1977. From helping architect the Blue Jays toward multiple division titles and a pair of World Series Championships to being named President of Major League Baseball working alongside former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig - Paul Beeston remains one of the most influential baseball minds in Canada.

...and

Toronto Blue Jays Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins will be on-hand to share his many thoughts on the current state of the game, what the Blue Jays are envisioning when it comes to their many highly-touted prospects and what he sees happening this coming season here in Vancouver. Always informative, Ross Atkins will be front-and-center rounding out what will easily be the most engaging Hot Stove Luncheon to date.

Tickets to the 9th Annual Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Hot Stove Luncheon are on-sale starting Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 10:00am by calling 604.872.5232 or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 4, 2019

Cito Gaston Headlines 2019 Scotiabank Hot Stove Luncheon - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.