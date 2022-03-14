Cirque Du Soleil Returning to Sutter Health Park with Alegría

West Sacramento, Calif. - Following the success of Amaluna in 2020, Cirque du Soleil is excited to announce its return to Sacramento with its internationally-acclaimed production Alegría. From July 29 to Aug. 28, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Sutter Health Park to experience the pure theatrical magic of the redesigned fan favorite, Alegría.

Undeniably the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, Alegría is an all-time classic re-imagined for a new generation to fall in love with. An uplifting immersive experience, Alegría whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.

At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and a new movement yearning for hope and renewal.

With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humor, Alegría joyfully touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.

"It is such an honor to be working with the great team at Cirque du Soleil once again to produce Alegría under the Big Top at Sutter Health Park," said River Cats director of events and entertainment Brittney Nizuk. "Guests who enjoyed Amaluna in 2020 have been craving to come back for more, and it's a perfect opportunity for the rest of the Sacramento region to experience the magic."

Tickets for the Sacramento engagement of Alegría are available online on Monday at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

Alegría ('joy' in Spanish) first premiered in 1994 and has since become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows, mesmerizing over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in over 19 years of touring. Its Grammy Award-nominated soundtrack - including the iconic title track 'Alegría'- is still the most purchased and streamed Cirque du Soleil album to date.

In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Alegría was restaged under the Big Top in a whole new light, ensuring that all its components - stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting, and makeup designs - would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Re-energized by a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, Alegría remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.

The revival of Alegría is the 44th Cirque du Soleil original production since 1984, and its 19th presented under the Big Top.

To watch the official trailer, visit https://youtu.be/snZ1yDnVhfU

