Cincinnati's Burke Receives ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey

April 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Chris Burke of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the 2019-20 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

This marks the second time in his career that Burke has received the Equipment Manager of the Year Award after previously winning in 2005-06 while he was with the Fresno Falcons. A native of Cincinnati, Burke began his career with the Cyclones, working with the team for four seasons, including one as the head equipment manager. During the 2004-05 season, he was equipment manager for the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies before joining Fresno in 2005-06. He returned to the Cyclones in 2006-07, and has been with the team for the last 12 seasons and has been selected to work the ECHL All-Star Classic on two occasions.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

