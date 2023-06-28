Cider Donuts Game Notes - June 28, 2023

Hudson Valley Cider Donuts (39-30, 0-3) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (30-37, 1-2)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (3-4, 4.09) vs. RHP Andry Lara (1-5, 6.10)

| Game 70 | Home Game 34 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 28, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME SWEET HOME:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their first full series of the second half. It's the third head-to-head matchup this season, with Hudson Valley capturing the first two series. This week marks the final time Wilmington will play in Hudson Valley in the regular season. The Renegades make two trips to "The First State" in August.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their fourth straight contest to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Ben Cowles plated the Renegades lone run with a solo home run off Mets rehabber Jose Quintana in the fourth inning. Drew Thorpe dominated across 7.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits while punching out seven. Omar De Los Santos scored from third on a walk off wild pitch in the ninth to defeat Hudson Valley.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Dominguez all played in the Futures Game.

ANOTHER PITCHING CROWN:On Monday, Renegades RHPTyrone Yulie was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. The right-handed starter tossed a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out seven in a first half SAL North division clinching win last Tuesday against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Yulie became the fourth Renegades player this season to win a weekly award, and third to win Pitcher of the Week joining Juan Carela and Drew Thorpe. Aaron Palensky won the lone Player of the Week honor.

HEATING UP:In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 16 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .352/.426/.556 with five doubles, two HRs, 5 RBI, and 10 runs. His .352 average is the second-highest among qualified hitters in the SAL and High-A.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season and he has not disappointed. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (6) & IP (72.1), second in strikeouts (86), fourth in ERA (2.64) & WHIP (1.08), and fifth in AVG (.213) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, his ERA ranks third best only trailing Clayton Beeter (SWB---AAA) who has tallied a 2.32 ERA this season. The six wins are also tied with Beeter for the most in the system.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 24 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.13 ERA (84.1 IP, 47 H, 23 R/20 ER, 29 BB, 108 K). The Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) are just behind Hudson Valley, owning a 2.31 ERA over this span. The Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM) sit fourth with a 2.71 ERA.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.60 ERA (123.2 IP, 63 H, 29 R, 22 ER, 58 BB, 161 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 161 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB, while the 123.2 innings are good for third-most. The 63 hits allowed are the fifth-lowest in the Minors but all four teams below have not thrown more than 86.1 innings in this span.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: The Renegades have played in 20 one-run games this season and they own an 8-12 record (.400) in those contests. In June, eight of the 10 Renegades losses have been by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO:Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 1.86 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.48. The 'Gades have also struck out 251 batters in 193.2 innings, the second-highest mark as well. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit sixth, with 240 K's in 203.0 innings. The Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) have struck out 222 batters, good for 17th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Saturday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 121 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

HISTORY! (ALMOST):The Hudson Valley Renegades fell just two outs from tossing their third no-hitter in franchise history last Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. This comes after the Renegades no-hit the Rome Braves 6.2 frames on June 14th.

CIDER SEASON:Wednesday is the second time this season the Renegades take on their alternate identity, the Cider Donuts. Unveiled as a new alternate identity in November, the Renegades are paying tribute to the fall favorite, invented right here in the Hudson Valley. Every game throughout the season features fresh-made apple cider donuts at the ballpark, and the Renegades are selling special merchandiseincluding scented hats, sweatshirts and hoodies at the team store. The Cider Donuts defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 on June 3rd in their inaugural game.

