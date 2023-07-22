Chuks Lose Heartbreaker in Game Four

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Jackalopes played their fourth of six games at Melaleuca Field on Friday evening.

Joe Slocum made his first start since May 27th for the Chukars, while Adam Bloebaum was on the bump for the Jackalopes.

The Chukars started the scoring in this game when CJ Dunn hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Bryce Brown. Bryce brought in the next three runs with his second home run of the season. Brown crushed it 420 feet to right-center field, and the Melaleuca Faithful were loving it. At the end of two innings, Idaho Falls was up 4-0.

Grand Junction started the comeback in the fifth, when they scored two runs on an RBI double from Colin Gordon.

Later in the game the Jackalopes would take the lead thanks to a 7 run 7th inning. Grand Junction tallied six hits in the frame, four of which went for extra bases.

The Chukars answered with one of their own in the bottom of the seventh thanks to an RBI single from Dunn. Grand Junction took that run back on yet another RBI from Joe Johnson in the top of the eighth.

Idaho Falls made it a nail-biter in the eighth inning, when they scored three runs thanks to a wild pitch and a big RBI double from Bryce Brown. But at the end of the day it was too little and too late, as the Chukars lost by a score of 10-8.

Joe Slocum was fantastic in his second start of the season. He totaled five innings of work, and gave up two earned runs. Slocum faced the minimum through four innings before giving up his first runs in the fifth. He also had a streak in this game of 10 in a row retired.

Bryce Brown was also great on the hitting side for Idaho Falls. He totaled a line of 3-5 ,with a home run, a double, five RBI's, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Not to mention, he made three separate diving or sliding plays that were clutch in this one.

The Chukars will look to bounce back at Melaleuca Field on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, while the gates will open up at 6:00.

