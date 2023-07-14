Chuks Grounded in Game Four with the Range Riders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars offense scored five runs in the fourth inning, but they were unable to take down the Range Riders, falling 8-6 on Thursday night.

With four games remaining in the first half of the 2023 PBL season, the Chukars entered Thursday, looking to build, in preparation for the second half.

Dusty Baird was given the starting task for Idaho Falls on Thursday, making his eighth start of the 2023 season.

Glacier countered with Jonathan Pintaro, who made his eighth start of the year, carrying a 5.29 ERA.

The Chukars got an early lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI single to right field from Steven Cullen, scoring Rob Paller and giving them a 1-0 lead.

Glacier punched back in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a two-run RBI double from Christian Kirtley, putting them in front 2-1.

Kirtley struck again for the Range Riders in the bottom of the third inning, cracking a three-run homerun to left field. Later in the inning, Ben McConnell laced an RBI double to put Glacier ahead 6-1.

Idaho Falls responded in the top of the fourth inning. After Brandon Bohning scored on a wild pitch, Hunter Hudson followed him with a two-run RBI double. Michael Kohn continued the rally when he hit a two-run homerun to center field, tying the game at 6-6.

Glacier recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, thanks to an RBI single from Mason Dinesen, putting the Rane Riders ahead 7-6.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Glacier got an insurance run, courtesy of a McConnell homerun, putting them in front 8-6.

In the end, the Range Riders defeated Idaho Falls 8-6.

For the Chukars, Baird was handed the loss, going 4.0 innings, allowing six runs (five earned), on five hits and three walks.

For Glacier, Noah Barros captured the win in relief, going 2.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit. Justin Coleman also picked up the save for the Range Riders, his fourth of the year.

With the loss, Idaho Falls extended their losing streak to five games, dropping their record to 15-31.

Idaho Falls will look to bounce back on Friday at 7:05 p.m. when they play the fifth game of their six-game series.

