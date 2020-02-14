Chukchansi Park to Host the Official Selena Tejano Tribute Festival

FRESNO, CA - Brad Jaurique Promotions and Nocturnal Entertainment are proud to present The Official Selena Tejano Tribute Festival Sunday, April 26, at Chukchansi Park. Tickets are on sale now at the Fresno Grizzlies box office or online at https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets.

2020 is the 25th anniversary of our beloved Latina Queen Selena Quintanilla passing away. After all these years, her legacy and memory remain relevant to those of all ages, cultures and races. This stands true to not only the United States and Mexico, but worldwide. Selena is one of the most recognized and celebrated members of the Latin community. Her kind, compassionate and down-to-earth persona stood out amongst public figures from then to even now.

This year, many activities are being launched in memory of Selena. Some of the activities include the Netflix series, the re-release of her albums, Selena's unreleased music, plus previously unseen videos and concert footage of her.

We have the honor and privilege to present the "Official Selena Tejano Tribute Festival," Sunday, April 26, at Chukchansi Park. Doors open at 12:30 pm with a full day of family festivities in celebration of the Latina Queen of Tejano Selena. We will have activities and exhibits for both the kids and adults, such as "Learn how to dance like Selena," "Learn how to paint Selena," "Selena Loteria," "the lowrider from the movie "Selena," special celebrity appearances, a vendor village and themed food/beverage offerings. We close out the day with music from local bands, Isabel Marie performing a special memorial set and A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia AII-Starz.

The Quintanilla family has authorized the producers the rights for a Selena event. These rights are rarely given to anyone outside of the family and Q-Productions. Last year, the producers held a Selena Tejano Tribute concert at Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore. The event sold out quickly and they had to turn away hundreds of people who showed up the day of the event.

Tickets for the 2020 Selena Tejano Tribute Festival are offered at four pricing levels and children under 10 will get in free with paid adults. We are offering a limited number of General Admission at $35, before increasing the value to $40. Three Levels of limited VIP will be near the stage area on the field. Starting at $55 for standing area, $75 VIP seating, $100 each seat for Tables and $125 each seat for Tables with meet and greet of artists. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Festivities listed above start at 1 p.m. and the first performance is 6 PM.

