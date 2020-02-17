Chukchansi Park Job Fair Set for Saturday, March 7th

February 17, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies will hold their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chukchansi Park employs roughly 500 game-day workers for the Grizzlies baseball season and several stadium special events. As a huge employer in Downtown's largest gathering space, new positions are available for 2020.

"It's great for us to be able to hire such a large number of motivated people during the season," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. "We get a ton of qualified applicants every year. It's always cool for individuals who grew up in the Central Valley and came to Grizzlies games to now work for the organization in some capacity."

Job seekers should arrive at the ballpark no later than 11 a.m., to ensure they can evaluate the job(s) they're interested in. Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to apply for multiple positions at the job fair on March 7th.

A variety of hourly jobs are available, with the Grizzlies:

- Ticket Office

- Merchandise

- "G-Force"/Promotions (on-field entertainment)

- Video Crew/Production

- Housekeeping

- Grounds Crew

- Bat Boys

- Security

- Parking Attendants

- Fun Zone

Positions are also available with on-site concessions manager, PSC:

- Bartenders

- Bar-backs

- Cashiers

- Runners

- Line/Prep Cooks

- Dishwashers

- Warehouse

- Banquet/Condiment Cart Attendants

- Club/Suite Servers

- Line Greeters

- Stand Leads

- Supervisors

- Food Expediters

- Safety and Sanitation Coordinator

Resumes are welcome but not required for each application. The Fresno Grizzlies applications can be completed online at www.fresnogrizzlies.com under the Chukchansi Park tab.

PSC applications will be made available on-site. Bringing a pre-filled application is recommended and may be downloaded from www.fresnogrizzlies.com under the Chukchansi Park tab.

Any Chukchansi Park game-day staffer can also take advantage of limited complimentary game tickets for family and friends, and discounts on Fresno Grizzlies merchandise and apparel in the team store.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.