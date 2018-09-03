Chukars Win Series Opener 4-2

September 3, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





A clutch 2 out 2 run single from Offerman Collado in the bottom of the 6th inning proves to be the winning runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars won 4-2 on Labor Day in the Series opener at Melaleuca Field.

Both teams scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning. Ogden scored 2 runs on a home run by Niko Hulsizer, his 9th of the season to give the Ogden Raptors a 2-0 lead. Idaho Falls responded for 2 runs in the bottom half. Hunter Strong hit an RBI double to score Nick Hutchins. The 2nd run was scored on a Rubendy Jaquez single to center.

Pitching dominated the rest of the game. Kris Bubic went 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts. He has struck out 42 batters in his last 6 games for the Chukars. Ogden starter Joel Inoa went 5 innings, allowing 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Chukars got the bases loaded in the bottom of the 6th inning against Orlandy Navarro. Collado hit a 2 run single to left field to make it a 4-2 game.

After that, it was the Tyler Gray show for the Chukars. He got the win to go to 3-2 on the year. T-Gray allowed only 1 hit in 4 shutout innings, allowing 3 walks and striking out 3.

With Grand Junction beating Orem on Monday, the Rockies maintain a 1 game lead over the Chukars for a postseason bid with 3 games left. Game 2 of the crucial 4 game series is Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. 7:15 pm first pitch. CJ Eldred gets the start for Idaho Falls. He is 6-2 on the year. He will be opposed by Raptors RHP Brett de Geus.

Chukars notes: Coco Montes was named Pioneer League MVP, winning the award over the Chukars Nate Eaton. Eaton was selected to the 2018 Pioneer League Postseason All-Star team as the third baseman. Eaton is batting .351 average with 5 home runs and 47 RBI's. Eaton leads the league with 12 triples. JC Cloney won Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year. Cloney was 9-0 W-L with a 1.93 ERA. He struck out 50 and had a 1.05 WHIP. All 4 of the Chukars runs were scored with 2 outs. Kyle Kasser and Rubendy Jaquez each had 2 hits in the game. The Chukars went 3 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Bubba Starling left the game in the first inning after being hit in the hand with a pitch. To add insult to injury, Starling swung on the pitch and was called out on the play. Andres Martin replaced him in center field. The law-firm of Bubic and Gray combined for 10 strikeouts. Time of game: 2:44. Attendance was 2,408.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.