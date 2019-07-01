Chukars Rally Late to Edge Osprey

July 1, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Missoula, MT - After three straight blowouts at home, the Chukars were due for a tight game on a hot Monday night in Missoula, and got just that Tied at four going into the top of the eighth inning, the Chukars scored twice in the eighth, and held on as the Missoula Osprey put the tying runs aboard in the eighth and ninth innings, but failed to score. The Chukars beat Missoula 6-4, and are now 13-1 to start the season.

Chukars starter Nathan Webb worked around a leadoff double in the first inning, but was not as fortunate in the second. Liover Peguero started the frame with a single to left, and on an 0-2 pitch Webb hit Tristen Carranza, putting the first two aboard. Webb got the next two, but Jose Reyes lined a single to left, scoring a run to give the Osprey the early 1-0 lead.

Missoula added a second run in the fourth to make it 2-0, but Idaho Falls charged back with a big fifth inning. Michael Emodi led off with a homer, and Isaiah Henry singled with one out. Henry reached third on two wild pitches with Isaiah Smith at bat, and then scored with Kember Nacero up to tie the game. Nacero reached on a hit by pitch from Edgar Martinez, and got to third as Jose Marquez doubled. That brought up Brady McConnell, who singled home both runs, giving the Chukars the 4-2 advantage.

The lead lasted until the sixth, as with two out and one on Dom Canzone homered off of Brady Cox (W, 1-0) to tie the game. Yet like they've done all season, the Chukars punched right back at the Osprey. McConnell singled with one out, and Rhett Aplin followed with a double, moving McConnell to third. Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly to deep right center, and Emodi tacked on an insurance run with a sharp single to left.

Derrick Adams (SV, 2) got the first two men he faced in the eighth inning before a two out error and single put the tying run aboard. However, he forced Canzone to ground out to end the frame. In the ninth there were runners at the corners again with one out, but Adams fanned Watson & got Axel Andueza to fly out, ending the game.

Tomorrow, the Chukars play the second game of the series with Grant Gambrell set to throw for the Chukars. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, and you can listen to the on ESPN 980 The Sports Zone KSPZ. You can also listen online via the TuneIn App.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.