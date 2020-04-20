Chukars Office Closed Until Further Notice Due to Outbreak
April 20, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
As a public health precaution, our staff will be working from home. However, if you would like to purchase something from the gift shop, look at season seats, or make any payments please message or email us and we will arrange for someone to meet you at the ballpark.
As a public health precaution, our staff will be working from home. However, if you would like to purchase something from the gift shop, look at season seats, or make any payments please message or email us and we will arrange for someone to meet you at the ballpark. We can be contacted via email at [emailÂ protected] or via phone at 522-8363. The online gift shop will also remain open at ifchukars.com
We urge everyone to be safe and follow CDC guidelines, especially those concerning hand washing and social distancing. Sports are small compared to what is happening across the globe, but the more we all do to fight this, the sooner baseball can return.
