Chukars Fall to Glacier

July 17, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho- The Chukars struck out ten, but they were unable to overcome the Range Riders, falling 12-7 on Friday night.

Idaho Falls entered Friday's game, looking to end their five-game losing streak.

Victor Rodriguez carried his 5.33 road ERA into Friday's game, as he started the game for the Chukars.

Glacier countered with Jonathan Clark on the mound, who was making his third start of the season and carried a 3.18 ERA on the year.

The Range Riders got the scoring started in the bottom of the first innings, thanks to an RBI single from Dean Miller, giving them a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Matt Clayton smacked a two-run homerun to left-center field, giving Glacier a 3-0 lead.

Idaho Falls responded in the top of the fourth inning. After Rob Paller scored on a failed pickoff from Clark, Zach May knocked an RBI double to score Trevor Halsema and bring the Chukars within one run.

Glacier regained their three-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, after Sam Liscott and Mason Dinesen each drove in a run, making the score 5-2.

In the bottom fifth inning, Miller drove in his second RBI of the game, putting his team ahead 6-2.

The Range Riders exploded for six runs on seven hits in the bottom of the sixth inning, helping them jump in front 12-2.

Idaho Falls began to claw back in the top of the seventh inning, after Mark Herron Jr. scored on an error from Miller, making it a 12-3 game.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Chukars continued to chip away at their defecate. After Brandon Bohning scored on a Herron Jr. triple, Eduardo Acosta laced an RBI double to cut the deficit to 12-5.

The Chukars struck again in the top of the ninth inning, after Anthony Frechette hit a two-out, two-run homerun to bring the Chukars a step closer.

However, in the end, the Range Riders held on for a 12-7 victory.

For the Chukars, Rodriguez was handed his first loss of the 2023 season, going 4.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits, and striking out six Range Riders.

For Glacier, Clark collected the victory, going 5.0 innings and allowing two runs (zero earned) on one hit and six walks.

With the loss, the Chukars extended their losing streak to six games, dropping their record to 15-32 on the year.

The Chukars will return to action when they close the first half of the 2023 season on Saturday in Kalispell. The first pitch of Saturday's game will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.