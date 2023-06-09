Chukars Fall Short in Their Third Game with the Raptors

June 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO- The Chukars dropped game three against the Raptors in Ogden on Thursday night.

For the Chukars, Tom Walker started the game, while Jake Mulholland got the ball for the Raptors.

The Chukars' offense threatened in the top of the first inning, however, they stranded Bryce Brown at third to end the inning.

Ogden got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Reese Alexiades hit his fourth homerun of the season, putting the Raptors in front 1-0. Later in the inning, the Raptors got their second homerun of the inning when Logan Williams hit a two-run homerun to put the Raptors up 5-0 after two.

The Raptors added on a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to go ahead 9-0 after six.

In the seven innings, the Raptors' offense exploded for six runs in the inning to take a 16-0 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Chukars scored their lone run of the game, thanks to an RBI single from Jordan Myrow.

In the end, the Chukars fell 16-1 to the Raptors.

For the Chukars, Tom Walker was handed the loss, going four innings, and surrendering five runs on four hits. For the Raptors, Jake Mullholland gathered the win, going seven innings, and allowing no runs on four hits.

Thursday's loss drops the Chukars' record to 6-9. Despite the loss, the Chukars remain in third place in the PBL North Division.

The Chukars will return to action on Friday evening when they play game four against the Raptors. The first pitch of that game will be at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.