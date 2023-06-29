Chukars Drop Third in a Row

OGDEN, Utah - The Chukars were looking to bounce back from a blowout on wednesday evening, taking on the PBL south's best team, the Ogden Raptors.

Tom Walker got the start for Idaho Falls, while Ed Baram was on the bump for Ogden.

The Chukars got the scoring started in the first inning, as both Robb Paller and Trevor Halsema blasted two run home runs to make it a 4-0 inning.

Ogden was able to bounce back and put the game away in the second inning. They scored 10 runs on 11 hits in the frame, while sending 14 batters to the plate in the frame. The inning was highlighted by home runs from both Rafael Narea and Sal Gozzo.

Ogden continued for four more runs in the third, three in the seventh, and one in the eighth that made it an 18-4 ballgame, which would be your final.

Ogden's Damian Henderson and Logan Williams were both only a triple shy of the cycle. The Raptors blasted three home runs in the game, one each from Williams, Henderson, and Rafael Narea.

The Chukars will look to bounce back on Thursday evening against the Raptors. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

