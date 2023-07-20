Chukars Drop Their Ninth in a Row

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Chukars and Jackalopes played their second of six games at Melaleuca Field on Wednesday evening.

Tom Walker was on the bump for the Chukars, while Chris Allen made his second start of the season for the Jackalopes.

Grand Junction started the scoring in the second inning, putting up four runs on three hits. The Chukars answered with one of their own in the bottom half of the frame, scoring a run on an RBI double from Michael Kohn.

After a scoreless third inning, the Jackalopes extended their lead to 6-1 scoring another two in the top of the fourth. The Chukars had their best inning of the game in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs on two hits. It was highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Jordan Myrow, who was back in the starting lineup for the first time since June 16th.

The Jackalopes put up another four runs in the top of the fifth, including two homers in the inning from Colin Gordon and Joe Johnson. The disturbing trend of Idaho Falls giving up multiple runs after scoring multiple continued to haunt them on Wednesday evening.

The Chuks scored their final run of the game in the sixth, thanks to a solo shot from Michael Kohn. Meanwhile Grand Junction scored their final run in the eighth on an RBI single from Tyler Sandoval.

Idaho Falls ultimately lost this game by a score of 11-5. They have now dropped a season-long nine games in a row.

They'll look to bounce back at home on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.

