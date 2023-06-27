Chukars Come up Short in the Series Finally with PaddleHeads

June 27, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars lost 6-1 in the final game of a three-game series in Missoula, on Sunday afternoon.

Idaho Falls turned to Dylan Gotto, who was making his PBL debut, and squared off against Alfredo Villa, who made his sixth start of the season for the PaddleHeads.

Both offenses stayed quiet through the first two innings, as the two-team combined for two hits in the two innings.

In the third inning, Missoula broke the deadlock, thanks to a homerun from Thomas DeBonvil, who hit his sixth home run of the season, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, Missoula extended their lead with three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The Chukars attempted to regain life in the top of the sixth inning, when Trevor Halsema ripped an RBI single to score Brandon Bohning and cut the defecate to 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jack Zigann made his PBL debut in relief for the Chukars.

However, in that inning, the PaddleHeads seized back control in the bottom half of the inning, with a DeBonvil RBI double and a Patrick Chung RBI single, giving them a 6-1 lead.

In the end, Missoula marched on to a 6-1 victory to win the series 2-1.

For the Chukars, Gotto was handed the loss in his debut, surrendering four runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings. For the PaddleHeads, Villa collected the win, going 8.0 innings and allowing one run on two hits.

With the loss, the Chukars dropped to 12-18 on the year and currently sit in fourth place in the PBL North Division.

Idaho Falls will return to action on Tuesday when they open a three-game road series with the south division-leading Ogden Raptors.

The Chukars will return to Melaleuca Field this Friday at 7:05 p.m. when they kick off a three-game series with the Ogden Raptors.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.