Chukars Announce New Radio Broadcaster

Idaho Falls, ID - Today the Idaho Falls Chukars, the Pioneer League affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, named Greg Mroz as their new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. No stranger to the Pioneer League, Mroz comes to the Chukars from the Helena Brewers, where he spent the 2018 season in the same capacity. Mroz will work alongside John Balginy for all Chukars home games and will be solo for all Chukars road games.

"I sincerely enjoyed spending time in Idaho Falls when I was with Helena last season, and am beyond excited to call Melaleuca Field home in 2019," Mroz said. "This is an organization of passionate people who put out a great product and have fun doing it. I'm just excited to do my part in bringing the joy of Chukars baseball to fans near & far."

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Mroz graduated from Northwestern University in 2015, where as a student he ran the student television and radio stations. Having broadcast various Northwestern sports over his time as a student, Mroz's first full time foray into baseball came in the summer of 2013, where he was the broadcaster for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Upon graduation, Mroz accepted a position as a broadcasting assistant with the Clinton LumberKings of the Midwest League for the 2015 season. He was promoted to Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the 2016 season.

In 2017 Mroz worked with the San Rafael Pacifics, an independent league club based in his hometown, before moving to Helena in 2018. He has done significant on air work with several Division 1 universities in the Bay Area, as well as with Blue Wire, a startup sports podcasting network based in San Francisco.

"Greg is a talented young man with a lot of baseball experience." Said Kevin Greene, President and General Manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars. "We are certain that fans will love his description of Chukars baseball throughout the summer. We are happy to have him on board."

The Chukars' 2019 home opener is June 17th against the Missoula Osprey. For season tickets, merchandise, and more, visit www.ifchukars.com or call 208-522-8363.

