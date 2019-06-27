Chukars & Voyagers Doubleheader Rained Out

Great Falls, MT - Tonight's doubleheader between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Great Falls Voyagers has been postponed due to rain. Both games will be made up the weekend of July 6th-8th, when the Chukars return to Centene Stadium. One double header will occur on the 6th and the other on the 8th. Game times will be at 5 PM on both the 6th and the 8th.

The Chukars return home and will play the Voyagers tomorrow at Melaleuca Field at 7:15 PM. It is Country Night presented by Smith Chevy & Morgan Peterson/Keller Williams, with the first 200 fans in the gates receiving cowboy hats. Tickets are available now by visiting ifchukars.com.

