Chukars & Voyagers Doubleheader Rained Out
June 27, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
Great Falls, MT - Tonight's doubleheader between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Great Falls Voyagers has been postponed due to rain. Both games will be made up the weekend of July 6th-8th, when the Chukars return to Centene Stadium. One double header will occur on the 6th and the other on the 8th. Game times will be at 5 PM on both the 6th and the 8th.
The Chukars return home and will play the Voyagers tomorrow at Melaleuca Field at 7:15 PM. It is Country Night presented by Smith Chevy & Morgan Peterson/Keller Williams, with the first 200 fans in the gates receiving cowboy hats. Tickets are available now by visiting ifchukars.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2019
- Voyagers Doubleheader Postponed - Great Falls Voyagers
- Chukars & Voyagers Doubleheader Rained Out - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Owlz Earn Split in Grand Junction - Orem Owlz
- Osprey Fall 7-3 to Mustangs in Series Finale - Missoula Osprey
- Wulff Hits Grand Slam as Raptors Sweep Vibes - Ogden Raptors
- Mustangs Win First Series with 7-3 Victory over Osprey - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.