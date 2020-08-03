Chucks Crush Loggers, Snap Five-Game Skid

LA CROSSE, WI - The Woodchucks snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night, downing the La Crosse Loggers 7-1. Brett Wicklund was stellar in the game, collecting the victory.

Pablo Ruiz and Kyle Hess each collected RBI singles in the third inning, which gave the Chucks a 2-0 lead. Nick Romano hit his first home of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run shot which doubled the lead. A Romano RBI single in the seventh inning, coupled by a two-run triple by Ruiz in the eighth, helped to seal it for Wisconsin.

Brett Wicklund was phenomenal in his start. He tossed six innings of one-run, five-hit ball. Hunter Rosenbaum and Bobby Vath followed the outing with three shutout innings.

Brett Wicklund tossed six innings of one-run ball. With five strikeouts, he got the win to improve to 3-0.

Nick Romano was 2-5, hitting his first home run of 2020.

The Chucks will be back at home on Tuesday night, taking on Fond du Lac. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

