Christmas with the Claws Food & Toy Drive Returns December 3rd at ShoreTown Ballpark

November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities will host their annual Christmas food and toy drive, Christmas with the Claws, on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 am - 12 pm at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Santa will be at the ballpark for pictures, and his good friend Buster will be on hand too.

The event serves as a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Ocean County and their annual Holiday Toy Shop. Fans are asked to bring unwrapped toys or non-perishable food. Donors will receive a ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, set for Tuesday, April 11th (one ticket per donor).

"Santa is very excited to return to ShoreTown for his annual visit and we're looking forward to this great event," said Jim McNamara, executive director of BlueClaws Charities. "Over the years, the BlueClaws family has been incredibly supportive of the Salvation Army and their toy drive and we hope that continues this holiday season."

There will also be a station set up where kids can write letters to Santa, which will be sent off to the North Pole in time for Christmas! The BlueClaws will provide complimentary hot chocolate.

BlueClaws Charities will sell Mystery Bags at the event, which include merchandise and promotional items.

Finally, the Claws Cove will be open for holiday shopping with special sales and packages. New BlueClaws Marvel-inspired merchandise will be available. BlueClaws ticket representatives will be on hand as well for those that would like to give the gift of BlueClaws tickets this holiday season.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The organization recently distributed grants to 31 organizations that support the less fortunate around the Jersey Shore. A full list of grant recipients and programs can be found at BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.