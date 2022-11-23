Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium Presented by Haller Enterprises Welcomes the Fifth Annual Christmas Spirit Light Show

Lancaster, PA - This Friday, November 25th, Clipper Magazine Stadium will host opening night of the Christmas Spirit Light Show. The Christmas Spirit Light Show is an exciting, one-of-a-kind Christmas light display that Lancaster and surrounding counties will enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles. Visitors will journey through a mile-long track immersed and surrounded by hundreds of thousands of color-changing lights, animated and dancing in harmony to your favorite Christmas classics.

The show runs from Black Friday through December 31stand is open 5:30-9:30PM Sunday - Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests can enter the light show on Prince Street through the south entrance into the stadium. The show takes approximately 20-30 minutes to drive, and festive food and beverage items along with holiday merchandise will be available for purchase at the entrance to the show.

Each year, the Christmas Spirit Light Show selects a non-profit to give back a portion of their profits to. This year, they have partnered with Power Packs Projects; an organization whose mission is to fight hunger amongst students across the Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Tickets to the show are $25 per vehicle for up to 8 passengers, $35 per vehicle with 9 or more passengers and a season pass is available for $75. Tickets and can be purchased on the Christmas Spirit Light Show Website at www.christmasspiritlightshows.com.

