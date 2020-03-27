ChristianaCare Seeks Blue Rocks Fans' Support in COVID-19 Fight

March 27, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - In a partnership with ChristianaCare, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are reaching out to fans regarding support for much needed medical related donations.

Our medical supply donation site at 110 W. Market Street in Newport, DE is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, March 25 through Friday, March 27. Learn more from @delawareonline about donation guidelines and items: https://t.co/FVg7uYcIir #LoveOfHealth #netDE pic.twitter.com/S7gRzOoA26

- ChristianaCare (@christianacare) March 25, 2020

Christiana Care is accepting donations of the following unused items from the community:

- All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks

- Protective suits and medical scrubs

- Goggles, safety glasses and face shields

- Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes

- Medical gloves

- Digital and disposable thermometers

- Hand sanitizers

You can drop off these items from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday March 26th through Friday, March 27th at 110 W. Market Street in Newport, Delaware. If dropping off in person, please include the details of your donation and send it to the Office of Development, Christiana Care, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle DE 19720 or email [emailÂ protected]. (Updates will be provided if/when drop off site information changes.)

To keep volunteers and donors safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation line. Please leave windows up and do not get out of your car. A volunteer will unload the items.

All volunteers at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms should not come to this donation site.

Please reference the Christiana Care COVID19 website to donate online HERE https://christianacare.org/forhealthprofessionals/covid-19/.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 27, 2020

ChristianaCare Seeks Blue Rocks Fans' Support in COVID-19 Fight - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.