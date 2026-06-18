Christian Ortiz: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 14/15
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026
- Back in Record Time: Galazinni's Road from Injury to Game-Winning Goal - New York Cosmos
- Athletic Club Boise Falls 5-1 at Forward Madison FC - Athletic Club Boise
- Match Preview: MAD v NYC 6.20 - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison and Fort Wayne Split the Points Tonight at Home - Forward Madison FC
- Spokane to Host One Knoxville SC in Hopes of Keeping Undefeated Home Record Alive - Spokane Velocity FC
- Charlotte Independence Announce Date Change for AV Alta Home Match - Charlotte Independence
- One Knox SC and Visit Knoxville to Host Market Square World Cup Watch Party - One Knoxville SC
- Ryan Becher's Goal Propels Autumn Gold & Black to Draw; Unbeaten Streak Now at 9 - Fort Wayne FC
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