USL1 AV Alta FC

Christian Ortiz: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 14/15

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!

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United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026


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