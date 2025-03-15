Christian Del Bianco Debuts for Vancouver, Makes 48 Saves
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
In his first NLL game in 328 days, Christian Del Bianco returned and stopped 48 of 56 shots on goal for @VanWarriors.
