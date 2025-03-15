Sports stats



NLL Vancouver Warriors

Christian Del Bianco Debuts for Vancouver, Makes 48 Saves

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video


In his first NLL game in 328 days, Christian Del Bianco returned and stopped 48 of 56 shots on goal for @VanWarriors.
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central