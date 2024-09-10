Christian Benteke WON'T STOP SCORING!

September 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #dcunited

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 10, 2024

Charlotte FC Midfielder Ashley Westwood Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.